Being an NBC series, you can always watch ‘The Blacklist’ with a cable subscription by tuning into your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. With the help of an existing id, you can also stream the show on the NBC platform. Cord cutters have the option to stream the show on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. Meanwhile, Netflix users can stream the first seven seasons of ‘The Blacklist’.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode kicks off with Dom still in the custody of Liz and Katarina. And Liz wants answers. She is furious that Red has been keeping secrets from her and is furious that he had apparently attempted to murder her alleged mother Katarina all those years back. Eventually, Liz concludes that Dom is too weak for interrogation and decides to get medical help. This is when Katarina makes an entry. But Dom is so weak that he has started hallucinating. Dom now imagines that Katarina is the younger version of herself and says: “You’re here… He gave me back to you, I thought I lost you forever.” Katarina tells him that she is being hunted by the Townsend Initiative as they think she stole Sikorsky Archive.

Liz calls Ressler to seek medical help from the FBI and is aghast when she realizes that he believes she can endanger Dom’s life. But Red’s men are able to track Liz and Katarina with the help of the tracker embedded on Ressler. They end up capturing Liz. By the end of the episode, Dom draws his final breaths, thanks to the stress imposed by Liz and Kat.

Meanwhile, Katarina steals a car and calls Mr. Heidegger, someone from the Townsend organization in the Western Hemisphere. She says that she needs to find the real N13. He calls her to a nearby park. But Red is the one who had planned this whole set-up. Katarina enters the park and tells Mr. Heidegger that Red is the N13. Then Red arrives at the location with a gun, telling Kat: “I could have helped you, the way I always have, keep you one step ahead. But staying safe wasn’t enough, you needed answers — now you have them, and they’ve destroyed you.” Liz reaches the scene and Red shoots Katarina, killing her.

