News

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3: What’s In Store?

Anisha DuttaAnisha Dutta
November 22, 2020
3 min read
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 has aired just two episodes and we have seen how Liz is hell-bent on getting answers. This causes Red and the task force to grapple with the repercussions of her actions. When tensions reach a boiling point, Liz and Red’s relationship reaches a major roadblock. Well, we will come to the details of episode 2 in our brief recap. But before that, let us have a quick rundown of the next episode, which might take a while to hit tv screens.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 3 is slated to release on January 22, 2022, at 8/7c. You can watch its promo below:

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

SPONSORED LINKS

Suggested For You

Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 7: Release Date And Streaming Details

Anisha Dutta

Warrior Season 2 Episode 9: Release And Streaming Details

Anisha Dutta

Preview: Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3

Anisha Dutta

Preview: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 9

Tamal Kundu
© 2020 Cinemaholic Inc. All rights reserved.