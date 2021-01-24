‘The Blacklist’ season 8 made its 2021 return with an episode called ’16 Ounces.’ What happens here is, after the betrayal, Elizabeth Keen seeks vengeance on Reddington. To refresh your memory, head to the recap at the end. In case you’re updated, here is all that you need to know about the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 4 will release on January 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 4 on NBC by tuning in at the time mentioned above. You can also catch the latest episode on the NBC website and also on the NBC app.

The cord-cutters may watch season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’ on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, and iTunes. You can also buy single episodes ($2.99) or a full season ($14.99) on Amazon Prime. As of now, only the first seven seasons are available on Netflix.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 4 is titled ‘Elizabeth Keen.’

The show will pick up from where the 3rd episode of season 8 ends. And here is the official synopsis of the story as outlined by NBC: “As Red and the Task Force search for Liz, she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences.” In episode 3, Red tells Harold that they should move her up to top priority. Therefore, episode 4 is expected to reveal her mission. We also hope that the plot reveals Red’s endgame. Most probably, he does not want to kill her but he wishes to capture her. And if he fails, she will end up killing him. Therefore, Red needs to find a way to stop Liz or fulfill some sort of promise he made way back.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3 Recap

In the episode titled, ‘16 Ounces,’ Raymond Reddington catches a glimpse of the body of Katarina Rostova getting wrapped up by his team of cleaners. He then asks Dembe if killing her was a mistake. Dembe replies: “You ask a tactical question when I see only an ethical one. It wasn’t a mistake, but it was wrong.” Liz, on the other hand, is furious and upset that Red murdered her mom when she had asked him not to. She packs up her clothes, takes her fake passport, and picks up a bunch of cash to hole up in a motel. This is when she receives a voicemail from Katarina documenting the final moments before Red killed her. Katarina is heard saying in the clip: “I can’t imagine what it must be like for you — knowing you can’t kill me because of how much Elizabeth loves her mother.” She then meets up with Cooper and says that she has evidence, proving Red had killed a woman. The episode wraps up with Reddington and Cooper coming together to discuss how they can protect Elizabeth from herself.

Read More: The Blacklist Filming Locations