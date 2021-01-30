‘The Blacklist’ season 8 aired its 4th episode this week, and it is titled ‘Elizabeth Keen.’ What happens here is, Liz goes rogue after she is put on the blacklist by Reddington. She then embarks on a journey to seek out all of Red’s associates to turn them against him and take control of his criminal empire. On the other hand, the task force is skeptical of capturing Liz and wants a record of all the work she has done for the FBI. To refresh your memory, head to the recap section at the end. In case you’re updated, here is all that you need to know about the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 5 will release on January 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 5 on NBC by tuning in at the time mentioned above. You can also catch the latest episode on the NBC website and also on the NBC app. The cord-cutters may watch season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’ on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, and iTunes. You can also buy single episodes ($2.99) or a full season ($14.99) on Amazon Prime. As of now, only the first seven seasons are available on Netflix.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 5 is titled ‘The Fribourg Confidence.’ The show will pick up from where the 4th episode of season 8 ends. And here is the official synopsis of the story as outlined by NBC: “The task force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals; an old blacklist case resurfaces.” You can also watch its promo below:

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode, we see Elizabeth Keen earning herself the top spot on the blacklist. By the time night creeps in, an exhausted Liz stops by at Ressler’s place to sleep. In the morning, Ressler advises her to go against Red. Liz does not reply but thanks him for letting her stay. Liz goes to her old apartment when Esi, accompanied by some guys, along with Dembe and Red, make an appearance. But they are a bit late, and she escapes, once again. Red asks Ressler to keep an eye on Agnes. Liz visits Tadashi and asks for the list of blacklisters so that she can get back to Red. However, later, Tadashi informs Red about Liz’s visit.

Liz locates Red’s lawyer, Marvin, who is with Skip. She tells him that if he helps her out, they can be partners. On the other hand, Dembe and Red are together. Red asks Dembe if he wanted Liz to see him shoot his mother. The latter replies in the negative. But Dembe does point out that Red mocks the FBI for arresting someone they love, and he loves her too. Red explains that he does not want Liz to get arrested. He just wants her to be found. Liz is on a plane with Skip and Agnes. Skip confirms to her that they transferred 35 million out of Red’s account in Euros. Liz calls Red and says that he was wrong about Marvin.

