‘The Blacklist’ season 8 aired its 5th episode this week, and it is titled ‘The Fribourg Confidence.’ What happens here is, the task force is assigned a case involving an organization of bank robbers. What’s unique about the gang is, they hold special expertise in stealing from other criminals. On the other hand, the team also tackles an old blacklist case, which resurfaces after several years. To refresh your memory, head to the recap section at the end. In case you’re updated, here is all that you need to know about the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 6 will release on February 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 6 on NBC by tuning in at the time mentioned above. You can also catch the latest episode on the NBC website and also on the NBC app. The cord-cutters may watch season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’ on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, and iTunes. You can also buy single episodes ($2.99) or a full season ($14.99) on Amazon Prime. As of now, only the first seven seasons are available on Netflix.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 6 is titled ‘The Wellstone Agency.’ The show will pick up from where the 5th episode of season 8 ends. And here is the official synopsis of the story as outlined by NBC: “Red and Dembe go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend; Aram goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals; Park helps a friend in trouble.” You can also watch its promo below:

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 5 Recap

In the 5th episode, a trio of robbers enters the home of a bank manager and robs a safety deposit box after holding his wife at gunpoint. However, the only thing they take is a thumb drive and leave a note that says: “Elizabeth Keen says hello.” Red asks one of his men to run the note through a handwriting database and finds a match: Abe Moor. But when Red meets Moors, the latter is wheelchair-bound. The case leads Red to the next blacklister: the Fribourg Confidence, a gang that only robs criminals.

Security cameras reveal that the woman who might have stolen the safety deposit box is Jennifer — who is supposed to exchange the thumb drive with “Carolyn Givens” (one of Liz Keen’s aliases). But things do not go as planned. Jennifer finds out from Esi that the FBI is hot on her trails. So, she does not drop off the thumb drive as planned. As you can understand by now, Red and Cooper are unable to locate Elizabeth even this time. The episode wraps up with Cooper getting inside his car and receiving a cup with a thumb drive sitting inside it.

