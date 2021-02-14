‘The Blacklist’ season 8 aired its 6th episode this week, and it is titled ‘The Wellstone Agency.’ What happens here is, Cooper asks Aram to go on an undercover mission. He instructs the latter to pose as a sign language interpreter and infiltrate an organization that offers illegal services to criminals. Meanwhile, Reddington receives a devastating piece of news. He learns that his associate Glen Carter had succumbed to the West Nile virus. He then plans a memorial with the help of Dembe and Huey Lewis. When Alina discovers that her friend had died in a fire started by arson, she takes matters into her own hands and tracks down the criminal. To refresh your memory, head to the recap section at the end. In case you’re updated, here is all that you need to know about the upcoming episode!

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 7 will release on February 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 7 on NBC by tuning in at the time mentioned above. You can also catch the latest episode on the NBC website and also on the NBC app. The cord-cutters may watch season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’ on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Peacock, and iTunes. You can also buy single episodes ($2.99) or a full season ($14.99) on Amazon Prime. As of now, only the first seven seasons are available on Netflix.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 7 is titled ‘Chemical Mary.’ The show will pick up from where the 6th episode of season 8 ends. And here is the official synopsis of the story as outlined by NBC: “The Task Force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Cooper approaches a congressman for intel.” You can also watch its promo below:

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 6 Recap

In the 6th episode, a trio of robbers enters a bank manager’s home and robs a safety deposit box after holding his wife at gunpoint. However, the only thing they take is a thumb drive and leave a note that says: “Elizabeth Keen says hello.” Red asks one of his men to run the note through a handwriting database and finds a match: Abe Moor. But when Red meets Moors, the latter is wheelchair-bound. The case leads Red to the next blacklister: the Fribourg Confidence, a gang that only robs criminals.

Security cameras reveal that the woman who might have stolen the safety deposit box is Jennifer — who is supposed to exchange the thumb drive with “Carolyn Givens” (one of Liz Keen’s aliases). But things do not go as planned. Jennifer finds out from Esi that the FBI is hot on her trails. So, she does not drop off the thumb drive as planned. As you can understand by now, Red and Cooper are unable to locate Elizabeth even this time. The episode wraps up with Cooper getting inside his car and receiving a cup with a thumb drive sitting inside it.

Read More: The Blacklist Filming Locations