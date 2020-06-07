The success and popularity of Cosmopolitan magazine is no secret. It has become a household name, not just reserved for fashion and entertainment. Mainly targeted towards women, the magazine has become the go-to source for true-to-the-times popcorn advice for topics like dating, sex, career, self-care, and so many more. However, running a magazine like that is no cakewalk. That is exactly what Freeform’s ‘The Bold Type‘ explores. It is a show that is inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan.

‘The Bold Type’ revolves around three women working in a fictional women’s magazine titled “Scarlet.” The three have their own conflicts that the series explores. For instance, a writer named Jane is depicted to be struggling to find her writing voice. Sutton, on the other hand, is shown to be in a hush-hush relationship with one of the board members of the magazine while gearing up for a big, professional change. Lastly, Kat is shown to be exploring her sexuality. The character of Jane is played by Katie Stevens. Aisha Dee plays Kat while Meghann Fahy essays the character of Sutton.

The Bold Type Filming Locations

‘The Bold Type’ is largely set in the office of Scarlet in Manhattan. The city plays an integral role in the show since it symbolizes the professional nature of the characters’ conflicts. Hence, several viewers would have wondered whether the show is actually filmed in Manhattan. Have the makers passed off another location as Manhattan instead?

Toronto, Canada

Well, ‘The Bold Type’ is not actually filmed in New York City. Instead, the Freeform show has been mainly filmed in Canada. The pilot was largely filmed in Toronto. Bay Adelaide Center West was used to portray the exterior of Steinem Tower. The rooftop party scene, on the other hand, was filmed at Lavelle on 627 King Street W. Bloor-Yonge Station stood in for 59th Street Station. The scene involving Scarlet’s 60th Anniversary Celebration was filmed at Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

the fact that they filmed the bold type pilot in toronto and i use this station to get to school every day :’) pic.twitter.com/wvwdX8vL5C — kadija (@chalamethot) February 28, 2020

Apart from the pilot, however, a large part of the filming for the rest of the series was carried out in Montreal. For instance, filming was carried out at La Finca Café & Bureau on 1067 Rue de Bleury. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec on 909 Rue St-Alexandre is utilized to depict the atrium of Steinem Publishing.

New York City

To recreate Manhattan, a few scenes were actually shot in the New York City borough. These were mainly exterior scenes and a few establishing ones. For instance, Richard’s apartment in the pilot is filmed at The Caledonia Luxury Apartments on 450 W 17th Street. One of the street scenes in the pilot was shot at 10th Avenue. Apart from that, Manhattan is used to film exterior shots, with locations like Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park being used. Have a look at some of these behind-the-scenes photos:

