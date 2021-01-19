‘The Bold Type’ is a comedy-drama series that chronicles the journey of three women living in New York working for Scarlet, a fictional women’s magazine. Inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, the series follows the career paths and the relationship of the trio – Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy). Created by Sarah Watson, this refreshing comedy has traversed through four seasons.

A vibrant take on the lives of vivacious young women, ‘The Bold Type’ has entertained viewers through its beautiful visuals paired with an engaging narrative. The fourth season ends on a promising note, which made us eager for the lead characters’ exuberant performances. Thus, we decided to look into its upcoming season. Here’s what we found out.

The Bold Type Season 5 Release Date

‘The Bold Type’ season 4 released on January 23, 2020, on Freeform and came to an end on July 16, 2020. The season was initially planned to have 18 episodes, but it was cut short to 16 episodes due to the pandemic.

Naturally, fans expect the fifth season to take the story forward as a lot is left to be uncovered in the narrative, especially after the intense ending of season 4. Although there hasn’t been an official renewal/cancellation announcement yet, if Freeform does give a green signal for another season, we expect ‘The Bold Type’ season 5 to release sometime in 2022.

The Bold Type Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast members of ‘The Bold Type’ include Katie Stevens, who stars as Jane Sloan, a writer for the Scarlet magazine. Meghann Fahy essays the role of Sutton Brady-Hunter, a fashion stylist of the magazine. Aisha Dee appears as Kat Edison, a former social media director at Scarlet magazine. We can expect all the lead actors to reprise their role in the upcoming season of ‘The Bold Type.’ Sam Page joins the cast as Richard Hunter, one of the board members and Sutton’s husband.

Matt Ward plays the character of Alex Crawford, and Melora Hardin essays the role of editor-in-chief of Scarlet, Jacqueline Carlyle. Stephen Conrad Moore appears as Oliver Grayson, head of Scarlet magazine’s fashion department. Nikohl Boosheri portrays Adena El-Amin, a photographer, and Alex Paxton-Beesley plays the role of Eva Rhodes, a conservative lawyer and Kat’s new romantic interest. We can expect the above-mentioned cast members to return in the fifth season, along with a few others.

The Bold Type Season 5: What can it be About?

Due to its early wrap-up, season 4 ends abruptly, leaving gaps in the lead characters’ storylines. We can expect the fifth season to provide closure to their stories, especially dig deep within its diversity of representation. Writers will also look to mollify fans who were a bit disappointed with the deviation of the character arcs. Season 5 might as well address the aftermath of Richard and Sutton’s breakup, Kat and Eva’s growing relationship, and Jane’s ambition of becoming the next boss.

Season 5 will also navigate Jane’s relationship with her employee, Scott. Talking about the characters of ‘The Bold Type,’ Katie Stevens said, “You’re definitely going to see them continue to battle up against their own deal breakers and figure out actually what they want and to have to listen to what’s going on in their hearts. I think it’s hard because these are all difficult conversations they’re having to have, and it’s all really relevant to what we’re going through right now in the world.”

