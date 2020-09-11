‘The Boys’ crosses the mid-mark of its second season by creating unexpected conflicts in the lives of its characters. Butcher receives a major setback, and Homelander battles his insecurities. Despite them hating each other, both of them are at very similar positions right now. Their leadership is called into question and they don’t know where to go from here. What will the fifth episode bring for them? Let’s find out.

The Boys Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Boys’ Season 2 Episode 5 is set to release on September 18, 2020, on Prime Video at 12 am PT.

Where to Watch The Boys Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘The Boys’ exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you haven’t signed up for the membership, you can also watch the show on the free 30-day trial that the streaming service provides to its new users.

The Boys Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘The Boys’ ends on a very exciting note for the characters, where everything seems to be an unknown for them now. Butcher gets to meet Becca again, but when she refuses to run away with him, the whole purpose of his fight is nullified. He had thrown himself into the fight against Vought and The Seven because he wanted revenge for his wife. When he gets the opportunity to get her back, he drops everything, his team, and the war that he has stirred. But now that the purpose of his life is taken away from him, where will he go? Will he go back to fighting the Supes or will he mope and drown himself in alcohol?

Another similar question is raised for Homelander. With The Seven spiraling out of his control, he is becoming desperate to get back his position. His rivalry with Stormfront is only going to get worse, and in the next episode, we might find them facing off each other for the control of the team. It would be interesting to find out how Stormfront’s powers match up against Homelander. Speaking of which, the blast from the past of Stormfront, where it is revealed that she is the superhero named Liberty who had gone AWOL a long time ago, means more mysteries and more in-depth look into the history of Vought.

The fourth episode also focuses on Black Noir, the only Supe who doesn’t get enough screen time on the show, and hence, until now, remains the most mysterious Supe. He had shown some interest in Butcher, and in the next episode, we’ll find out why. The confrontation between Butcher and Black Noir offers the prospect of an exciting action sequence. Another possible fight scene that we can expect in the next episode would be for Kimiko. After her brother’s death, she has her eyes set on Stormfront. She had come close enough to fight her when the Supe had been addressing a rally. Frenchie had stopped her then, but he might not be around all the time. What will Kimiko do then?

We are also interested in finding out what is happening with The Deep. He had joined the Church of the Collective to get back into the Seven, and from the looks of it, the organization feels less of a church and more of a cult. What are their intentions with The Deep? Why are they helping him and how does it serve their purpose?

Read More: TV Shows Like The Boys