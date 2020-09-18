With the wait of one week between each episode, Amazon Prime has increased the anticipation regarding the events that take place in ‘The Boys’. The show moves at an incredible pace, and with only three more episodes left in the season, we can’t wait for the final showdown between the Supes and the Boys. The sixth episode is expected to set the scene for that. Here’s what you should look forward to.

The Boys Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Boys’ Season 2 Episode 6 is set to release on September 25, 2020, on Prime Video at 12 am PT.

Where to Watch The Boys Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘The Boys’ exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you haven’t signed up for the membership, you can also watch the show on the free 30-day trial that the streaming service provides to its new users.

The Boys Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The ending of Episode 5 leaves on a very exciting point for the show. The first thing that we would like to see more of in the next episode is the new equation between Homelander and Stormfront. One could say that Homelander has met his match, though from what it looks like Stormfront could be even worse of a Supe than previously imagined. If they do come together, it would be the most powerful evil couple of all time and it is interesting to see what that means for the Boys and the world. We also expect to see Homelander find his place in this power dynamic where Stormfront is continuously getting an upper hand on him, and more importantly, we expect to find out what exactly she is planning to do.

With Butcher back in the team, we also look forward to the next step of the Boys. In the last season, their quest depended on exposing Vought and Compound V. Now that it’s done, they’ll have to find some other way to bring down the bad guys. The only option available for now is the super-villains. Previously, Raynor had mentioned something about a coup from the inside in Vought. Before she could shed more light on it, her head exploded. This coup most definitely has something to do with the super-villains, and the Boys will try to get to the depth of that. What they’ll find is what the next episode is to be about.

Other than this, we also wish to see what Starlight plans to do now that Stormfront knows that she leaked the information about Compound V. In Episode 5, she had broken into Stormfront’s computer. Did she get something of value from there? Stormfront’s past as Liberty is another thing that can lead the Boys on the trail that ends with the destruction of Vought. For that, they will need Annie’s help and in the process, we hope to see her get properly integrated into the team rather than being treated as an outsider.

Another Supe working against their own is Maeve. She had been scared of Homelander finding out about Elena. Now that her secret is out in the open, she is done with Homelander messing up her life and keeping her on the edge all the time. She decides to bring him down and approaches The Deep to help her in exchange for easing his return to The Seven. Speaking of which, The Deep seems fully assimilated with The Church of The Collective now, and should he succeed in restoring his reputation, he could also make a similar offer to A-Train, who is desperately trying to remain in the team.

