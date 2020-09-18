Pro Football Hall of Famer and renowned sports analyst, Terry Bradshaw is a household name. Lending an unfiltered look into his life, we have E!’s reality show, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ — which follows the public figure as he navigates life with his wife and three daughters. Branded as a comedy docu-series, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ gives fans a peek into Terry’s home in rural Oklahoma. We also get to meet his prank-loving wife Tammy and an all-girl brood — Rachel, Lacey, and Erin.

The much-awaited series made its grand premiere on September 17, 2020, with two back-to-back episodes. And we got a real-time insight into how Terry’s most valued responsibilities lie with his loved ones. Well, the show is now all geared up to release its third episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ episode 3 will release on September 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on E!.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Mr. Wrong’. Here, we follow Terry as he expresses his doubts over Rachel’s guy. In fact, everyone believes that he is the wrong person and they see it — leaving Rachel. On a lighter note, Terry and Zurie get payback on Tammy after years of her pranks. Lacey and Noah decide that it is high time they return to Texas to be closer to the family.

Where to Stream The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 3 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ at 9 pm ET on E! every Thursday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. Please note that following the double premiere, the show will release one single episode every week. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the E! official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on NBC. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 1 And 2 Recap

The premiere episodes kick off with Terry Bradshaw giving viewers a sweeping glance of his 800-acre ranch, home to hundreds of horses, cows, and even a donkey named Snoop Donk. We also meet his wife Tammy and three daughters, Rachel, Lacey, and Erin. The drama unfolds within a few minutes into the first episode, with Terry stating: “This is not the Kardashians!”

In the confessional, Terry, accompanied by his 7-year-old granddaughter Zurie, says: “I got three girls, which means I have three problems. I gotta get Lacey, your mom, to move to Texas so we all can be together. I gotta help Rachel with her business because she’s starting over.” He also admits how he is a bit annoyed with Erin who had not informed him about her plastic surgery. Hearing her grandad, Zurie replies: “Man, you got a lot of problems, Poppy.” This is when Terry realizes that Zurie can play a vital role in convincing Lacey and her husband Noah to move from Hawaii to Texas.

