In the latest episode of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’, titled ‘Quarantine Crazy’, the Bradshaws are seen dealing with the aftermath of lockdowns as the Coronavirus pandemic sweeps throughout the nation. Terry asks the fam to join him at the ranch. The set-up drives everyone crazy. At the same time, the family attempts to help Rachel admit being single on her social media handles. More on that later. Well, the show is now all geared up to release its 6th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ episode 6 will release on October 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on E!.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Man Problems’. E! outlines its description in its official synopsis as follows: “Terry and the girls get involved in Rachel’s love life, resulting in a competition to find her Mr. Right. The family tries to talk Terry out of agreeing to be a potential spokesperson for a certain product.”

Where to Stream The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 6 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ at 9 pm ET on E! every Thursday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. Please note that following the double premiere, the show will release one single episode every week. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the E! official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on NBC. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 sees the Bradshaws dealing with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past episodes, we have already caught glimpses of the football family hinting at how the virus is about to hit home. Tammy even scolds Terry for being too friendly and shaking hands with everyone. Finally, in the fifth episode, all of the members are thrown into quarantine – together. Terry manages to invite all of his three daughters, their husbands, and kids to join him and help him out at the ranch — for the entire span of the pandemic. Erin, Lacey, and Rachel are skeptical or several reasons. One of them points out that there are ‘nine wiener dogs’ running all around the area.

So when the fam eventually settles in, Rachel says to the cameras: “Dad is such a workaholic, I feel like he’s gonna go insane in this house.” She even compares Terry to the character of Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’. On the other hand, Rachel is scared and believes that the house is haunted. As for her prediction of her dad going crazy, it turns out to be true pretty soon. We see Terry dining on worms and then watering plants as he wears Daisy Dukes and a cowboy hat. Rachel says: “I’m rethinking this whole quarantining with the family thing. I’ll take my chances with the virus.”

