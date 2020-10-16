In the latest episode of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’, titled ‘Man Problems’, Terry and the girls intrude in Rachel’s love life. They want her to find the ideal match. The activity soon becomes a competition to search for Mr. Right. On the other hand, the fam attempts to convince Terry to not act as a potential spokesperson for a product. More on that later. Well, the show is now all geared up to release its 7th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ episode 7 will release on October 22, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on E!.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Fit for the Fast Lane’. E! outlines its description in its official synopsis as follows: “Terry prepares to announce at a NASCAR race, which will be his first public appearance since the pandemic started. Wanting to look his best, he tries getting back into shape while trying to convince Rachel to sing at the speedway.”

Where to Stream The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 7 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ at 9 pm ET on E! every Thursday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. Please note that following the double premiere, the show will release one single episode every week. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the E! official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on NBC. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 sees the Bradshaws still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. In the last episode, we had seen how the entire fam had gathered at Terry’s ranch, with the patriarch going ‘Quarantine Crazy’. He was seen dining on worms and donning Daisy Dukes. But in the sixth episode, Terry gets creative to deal with the ongoing boredom. He wishes to solve the current problems in the household. One is to set up a virtual date for his recently-single daughter Rachel and the second is to earn some extra cash. Terry believes that a new guy will help Rachel in getting over her ex. He also thinks that it is a good idea to get her involved with someone else so that she does not socialize, meet people, and contract the virus.

Of course, Terry is a novice when it comes to matchmaking. His first step is to introduce Rachel to the son of his friend, who happens to be a preacher. The results are not good. Terry is seen connecting with the guy, named Brady, over a Zoom call. He says: “You’re having the same problem my daughter’s having. With the virus, you can’t go anywhere and you can’t meet anybody. So I figured, what the heck, I get you on here, I’m gonna hook you guys up and you just, you know, do your magic!” When Terry calls Rachel to convey his idea of setting her up with Brady, she has a problem. But she does not know yet that Brady is still online!

