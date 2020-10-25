In the latest episode of ‘Fit for the Fast Lane’, Terry Bradshaw gears up to announce at a NASCAR race. This is an important milestone for him since it happens to be his first public appearance since the pandemic started. Of course, this means that he needs to look his best. So, he tries getting back into shape. On the other hand, he also tries to convince his daughter Rachel to sing at the speedway. More on that later. Well, the show is now all geared up to release its 8th episode, and here’s everything we know about it.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ episode 8 will release on October 29, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on E!.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Oui Oui Terr-y’. E! outlines its description in its official synopsis as follows: “Tammy grows suspicious of Terry’s romantic anniversary surprise trip to Paris. Meanwhile, Zurie joins in on the Bradshaw family tradition and finds her passion for showing horses.”

Where to Stream The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 8 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ at 9 pm ET on E! every Thursday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. Please note that following the double premiere, the show will release one single episode every week. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the E! official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on NBC. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 witnesses Terry Bradshaw achieving two major milestones — fitting into his favorite pair of jeans and reaching just in time to give the famous NASCAR command, “Drivers, start your engines!” at a Texas Motor Speedway race. During the quarantine period, Terry is seen struggling to fit into his best-loved jeans since he has been eating only barbecue and donuts. On the other hand, his daughter Rachel is unwilling to sing “God Bless America” on the NASCAR stage. She is skeptical since she has not performed for over three years. Terry explains: “When Rachel lost her husband, she lost her passion for singing. I would hate for her to be sitting around when she’s 60 going, ‘Man I wish I would’ve followed through on my dream.”

So when Terry’s agent calls him regarding his stint at NASCAR, he says that he will give the comment only when Rachel performs to the patriotic song. Rachel is apprehensive but this convinces Terry to push her further. He even resorts to emotional blackmail: “If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for me…It’ll break my heart.” Eventually, Rachel agrees but on the morning of the performance, she is again having second thoughts. But as Terry had always believed, she delivers a beautiful performance on-stage.

