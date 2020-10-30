In the latest episode of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’, titled, ‘Oui Oui Terr-y’, Tammy is seen having second thoughts about Terry’s romantic anniversary surprise trip to Paris. On the other hand, Zurie joins in on the Bradshaw clan’s tradition and discovers that she has an innate love for tending to horses More on that later. Well, the show is now all geared up to release its 9th episode, and here’s everything we know about it.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ episode 9 will release on November 5, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on E!.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Top Chef; Three Daughters, Three Solutions’. E! outlines its description in its official synopsis as follows: “Terry and Tammy attempt one last time to try and convince Lacey and Noah to move to Texas by offering to buy them a restaurant. Meanwhile, Rachel introduces her new guy to the family. The Bradshaw’s celebrate Terry’s 72nd birthday.”

Where to Stream The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 9 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ at 9 pm ET on E! every Thursday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. Please note that following the double premiere, the show will release one single episode every week. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the E! official website. Otherwise, episodes are also available on NBC. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The Bradshaw Bunch Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 sees Terry Bradshaw celebrating himself as a proud grandpa. To give you a bit of a backdrop, his daughter Lacey Luttrull, her husband Noah Hester, and their two kids live in Hawaii. While Lacey and her daughter, the 7-year-old Zurie, wish to come back to Texas, the plans have just not worked out. In the eighth episode, we see that Zurie takes an interest in a new hobby, equestrianism. Lacey explains: “Soccer, ballet, Jiu-Jitsu…we tried all these things, and horses are really the only thing she’s been so excited about.”

And Zurie is very fortunate since Erin Bradshaw is a world champion equestrian and is married to a leading horse trainer. Terry himself is a breeder and had founded Quarter Horses around 25 years back. Lacey further adds: “Showing horses is clearly, like, a Bradshaw thing. Rachel and Erin both showed; My mom’s super into showing now.”

Of course, Terry is elated and so is Erin. She shows her niece the trophy room, packed with belt buckles and multiple awards. Zurie then tells Lacey, “I hope I can be as good as auntie Erin one day!” She wittily adds: “Maybe if we decide to stay in Texas auntie Erin can be my coach and you can buy me a horse.” And on the day of Zurie’s competition, she bags the first prize! Quite a surprise for such a young first-timer!

