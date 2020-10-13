From being named as the “top partier in the nation” and serving as an inspiration for the 2002 film ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,’ to churning out several stand-up specials and touring across the country, Bert Kreischer has earned his spot among the top names in comedy. Also known as “The Machine,” The stand-up comedian, reality television host, and actor is famous for his signature delivery style, i.e., to elicit hearty guffaws from the audiences while performing shirtless on stage.

In 2020, Bert added a docu-series titled ‘The Cabin With Bert Kreischer,’ to his diverse work palette that comprises ‘The Machine’ and ‘Bert the Conqueror,’ among others. It documents the comic’s adventures in the wilderness as he attempts a mind, body, and soul cleanse, along with some adrenaline-pumping activities. But instead of reveling in the purifying retreat alone, Bert is joined by a bunch of friends belonging to different genres in the entertainment world. Together, they hang out with him in the remote cabin in the woods, and hysterical fun ensues. In case you are wondering: where is the cozy cabin located? We have got you covered.

The Cabin With Bert Kreischer Filming Locations

Bert also serves as the executive producer of the improv series. His roster of guests includes Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, and several others. Throughout the show, the gregarious personality and his gang try their hand at various thrill-inducing activities like shooting bows and arrows, watermelon smashing, paintballing, bee-keeping, etc. All this takes place in an isolated cabin, located off-the-beaten-path in the mountains in California.

Malibu, California

Although very little information is available regarding the peaceful retreat Bert stays in during his getaway, we scoured the internet for the location and discovered that the log cabin is situated somewhere in the mountains just outside of the city of Malibu. The beach city is located in western Los Angeles County, California. Enveloped by spectacular mountain views, the property is nestled in the lap of nature, perfect for someone who needs a break from the hustle and bustle of the city life.

Upon reaching the destination, the first thing Bert does in the show is call his best friend Tom Segura and share with him, the details of their stay in the mountainside retreat. They also indulge in crystal therapy, scream therapy, painful massages, aura-cleansing, milking a goat, and puffing hand-rolled cigars while sitting in a hot tub. Each activity required the crew members, especially from the art and set decoration department, to bring in new props and lay down the set up for the activities.

Read More: Is Bert Kreischer Married? Does He Have Children?