‘The Capture’ is a crime-drama tv series, created, written, and directed by Ben Chanan. Helmed by Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Ben Miles, Paul Ritter, and Ron Perlman in the lead roles, the events of this mystery thriller are set in contemporary London. Detective Inspector Rachel Carey is charged with the arrest of Shaun Emery, a high-ranking officer in the United Kingdom Special Forces. The latter is under suspicion of having committed a horrible crime, which was captured by CCTV cameras. He is accused of kidnapping and killing Hannah Roberts and is seemingly trying to cover up his misdeed.

‘The Capture’ dropped on BBC One and has been one of the most critically acclaimed British shows to date. It is also available on BBC iPlayer. The story has been branded as riveting, intriguing, and infused with the right dosage of digital snooping. The neatly structured thriller definitely questions surveillance culture and keeps you on your toes with its multiple twists. It was the most requested show on BBC iPlayer in 2019. Now, if you are in the US or abroad, you might be wondering how to catch the show online. Well, we might have some accessible options for you.

Is The Capture on Netflix?

Netflix is the go-to platform for some of the popular BBC dramas that air in the UK. It is also packed with multiple, acclaimed British thrillers. Unfortunately, ‘The Capture’ is not available on the streamer but you can definitely check out some other similar titles like ‘Bodyguard‘ and ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Is The Capture on Hulu?

The second choice is, of course, Hulu, which keeps on adding addictive shows to its extensive repertoire. Although ‘The Capture’ is not available on Hulu, you can check out this list of some of the top-rated British series on the platform. Some of our recommendations are ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘DCI Banks’, and ‘Line of Duty’.

Is The Capture on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has globally sourced content that caters to all viewers. In fact, most of the shows arrive on the platform, almost immediately after their release. And luckily, ‘The Capture’ is available on the streamer. You can rent single episodes or the whole season by visiting the site here.

Where Can I Stream The Capture Online?

Fortunately, there are a couple of options if you wish to stream ‘The Capture’ online. The first season is currently available on Starz. Again, you can also catch the show on Peacock TV with a premium subscription. Sadly, ‘The Capture’ is not available on any of the popular live-streaming services like Directv or Fubo TV.

Can I Stream The Capture Online For Free?

If you choose either Peacock TV or Starz, you have an option to go for a free trial for up to seven days. Since the first season is only of six episodes, you should be able to finish off all the episodes within this time frame. Of course, for unlimited access, you will need to subscribe by paying a minimum fee. Moreover, it is always a good idea to pay for the content you consume.

