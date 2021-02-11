In this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Double Agents,’ we witness the players engaging in a game of trivia. On the other hand, Theresa finally gets her karma for her aggressive gameplay. In fact, the entire house goes against her. Find out more in our recap section. Now, are you excited to know what lies in the near future? Well, here is everything we know about ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 10.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10 Release Date:

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 10, AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 10, will release on February 17, 2021, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m. CST.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Amber Alert,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “One agent is called out after trying to appease both her alliance and her new group of friends; T.J. forces the agents to participate in his favorite game; old grudges resurface as two rivals go head to head.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 10 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, most of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well. The show is additionally available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 9 Recap

In the first challenge, titled ‘Mission Interrogation,’ the players are asked to partake in a game of trivia. The winners of this round would get $5,000 each. Contestants who give wrong answers lowered into the 45-degree freezing water below. They have the option to hang on to the bar above them for as long as they can. Whoever stays on the longest or gets the maximum number of answers right wins. The winners? Darrell and Amber B. They pocket $5,000 cash each and are asked to open two top-secret briefcases containing “Whopper VIP” cards.

After the deliberations, it is revealed that Theresa and Cory are the compromised agents. They have been voted by Fessy, Devin, Gabby, Amber M., Lolo, Nam, Josh, Nany, Kyle, Kam, Leroy, Kaycee, Big T, and CT. The players enter The Crater, and TJ informs them that it is a female elimination and there would be a Theresa vs. Kaycee showdown. The challenge is Operation Snapping Point, where the players are attached to each other by a rope. They need to make it to the opposite end of The Crater. The one who puts the three rings on the posts first wins. Kaycee gets to stay back while Theresa is eliminated. Kaycee decides to stay with Leroy as her partner, and Cory is teamed up with Amber M.

Read More: Where Is The Challenge: Double Agents Filmed?