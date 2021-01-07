The 36th edition of ‘The Challenge’, called ‘Double Agents’ has dropped one twist after the other. With a limited number of Golden Skulls, the players are battling it out to avoid the elimination floor. What is more? In this week’s episode, two of the contestants completely change the game by overturning bridges and shattering alliances. Now, are you excited to know what lies in the near future? Well, here is everything we know about ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 3.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 5 Release Date:

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 5 AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 5 will release on January 13, 2021, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m. CST.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 5 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, most of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well. The show is additionally available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 5 Spoilers

The 3rd episode is interestingly called ‘Double Agents’. And the official synopsis outlined by MTV explains the reason behind this title. Check it out: “After one agent is deactivated, TJ institutes a security breach, which shakes up partnerships; the mission is Agent Down, where agents must overcome their fears of heights.”

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 4 Recap

The first challenge from episode 4 is called Drone Control. The contestants are tasked with navigating a chain of lava tunnels with a drone and finding a secret code. While one partner gives directions using a VR headset, the other controls the flight. Tthey must then decode the series of numbers and enter the result into a tablet. The team who completes the task within the shortest time frame are the new Double Agents. Liv is medically unfit for the competition and Mechie becomes the season’s latest Rogue Agent.

Finally, the only team to finish the challenge is Devin and Tori. The duo narrows down their choices to Nany and Josh, and Nelson and Amber M. Finally, Nelson and Amber M. become the week’s Compromised Agents. The next challenge is a guy night and we have Fessy and Nelson in round 1. Fessy plays extremely dirty and wins the Golden Skull but loses the respect of his alliance members. However, Nelson has to say his goodbye. Fessy now needs to choose a new partner or stick with Aneesa. He decides to pick Kaycee and Leroy chooses Aneesa. As a result, Mechie teams up with Amber M.

