The fifth episode of the 36th edition of ‘The Challenge’ sees another woman quitting the game and TJ announcing a security breach. One of the tasks is called Agent Down, in which agents must overcome their fears of heights. Now, are you excited to know what lies in the near future? Well, here is everything we know about ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 6.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 6 Release Date:

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 6 AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 6 will release on January 20, 2021, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m. CST.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘From Theresa with Love’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “When rumors spread about Theresa’s loyalties, she quickly becomes public enemy number one. A pair of strong agents find their partnership struggling during the arduous Mission: Smuggle Run.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 6 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, most of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well. The show is additionally available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 5 Recap

TJ announces that the first challenge is one of the scariest tasks ever. He additionally informs the players that Natalie would not be taking part in the game because of some personal issues. As a result, TJ triggers a “security breach” and we meet Ashley, who is partnered with Cory. The task’s name is Agent Down and the contestants are asked to pull up a rope while their partners hang from a ledge hundreds of feet in the air. If the player is able to pull up the entire rope, he can hold on to his partner as the ledge falls down.

The longest hanging players are declared as the winners. CT and Big T win and they are the new Double Agents. After the deliberation in the house, CT and Big T learn that the compromised agents are Aneesa and Leroy. They vote Tori to face off against Aneesa. In Asset Destruction, the contestants are asked to pull a rope to snag some heavy bombs. They need to throw the bombs at their opponent’s targets. The first one who hits all the 13 targets wins. Aneesa wins this round and partners with Fessy. Kaycee pairs up with Leroy and Devin is the lone Rogue Agent.

