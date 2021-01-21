The 6th episode of the 36th edition of ‘The Challenge’ sees Jay and Theresa targeting a major female competitor. Although they are successful in their quest, they end up burning a lot of bridges to get there. Now, are you excited to know what lies in the near future? Well, here is everything we know about ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 7.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7 Release Date:

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 7 AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 7 will release on January 27, 2021, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m. CST.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘From Theresa with Love’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “[When] rumors spread about Theresa’s loyalties, she quickly becomes public enemy number one. A pair of strong agents find their partnership struggling during the arduous “mission: smuggle run.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, most of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well. The show is additionally available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 6 Recap

In Smuggle Run, the players are paired into duos and they must carry a heavy capsule on a five-mile race, embedded with checkpoints. Gabby and Devin become a new team. The winners of the challenge are Theresa and Jay. Theresa tells Ashley that she wants to target some girls. She wants the entire house to vote Ashley into elimination. The house votes and the compromised agents are Ashley and Cory. Ashley says, “Everyone lied straight to our faces, TJ. I don’t know who I can trust anymore in this game.” The next team is Kam and Kyle. TJ comes in and announces: “Tonight is a very important elimination round, especially for the men … to watch their partners.”

In Dead Ringer, Kam and Ashley are asked to stand on raised podiums. They need to swing their way around to land six metal rings on hooks all around them. As the horn sounds, Kam is instantly in the lead and wins the gold skull while Ashley is eliminated. Kam decides to stay with Kyle while Cory again remains a Rogue Agent.

