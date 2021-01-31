In last week’s episode, we had seen how Theresa’s ploy to eliminate Ashley works pretty well. However, her actions end up putting her partner Jay in jeopardy. So, how do things pan out for Jay and Theresa this week? Find out in our recap section. Now, are you excited to know what lies in the near future? Well, here is everything we know about ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 8.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 Release Date:

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 8, AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 8 will release on February 3, 2021, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m. CST.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Muddy Matter’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “A target is placed on a strong pair of agents; Devin presses an agent’s buttons; agents must face their fears while hanging off of a helicopter.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, most of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well. The show is additionally available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 7 Recap

In the first challenge, players are teamed up into groups of five and they need to hold onto a swinging cargo net hanging from a helicopter. In the meantime, they need to knock the other opponents off into the freezing glacial water below. The players who manage to stay the longest win the game. The winners? Leroy and Kaycee. TJ calls out the guys by saying how poorly they had performed in the task: “But the boys — you guys f—ing suck. You guys didn’t even try.”

During the house votes, Jay and Theresa’s actions from last week obviously have their repercussions, and they end up being the compromised agents. They get votes from Kyle, Kam, Mechie, Amber M., Big T, CT, Aneesa, Amber B., Darrell, Devin, Gabby, and Cory. In the Crater, TJ makes an announcement. They guys who did not try in the daily challenge do not get their votes counted for this week’s compromised agents. However, Theresa and Jay are still the compromised agents.

In the elimination challenge called Fire Escape, Leroy is the winner. And Jay is eliminated. But he vows that he will return for the next season. Leroy sticks with Kaycee as his partner. And Theresa is now teamed up with Cory.

