In this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Double Agents,’ we witness Aneesa and Olympian Lolo Jones exchanging some angry words in the midst of a muddy competition. On the other hand, CT starts to have second thoughts about his partnership with Big T. And Amber M begins getting suspicious of one of her closest friends in the show. Find out in our recap section. Now, are you excited to know what lies in the near future? Well, here is everything we know about ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 9.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 9 Release Date:

‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ episode 9, AKA ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Episode 9, will release on February 10, 2021, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m. CST.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Lady Vengeance,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “One agent is put on blast after trying to appease both her alliance and her new group of friends. TJ forces the agents to participate in his favorite game, trivia, during “Mission: Interrogation.” Old grudges resurface as two rivals go head to head.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 9 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, most of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well. The show is additionally available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow, and Google Play.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 8 Recap

In the first challenge, titled ‘All Brawl,’ the players are asked to search for an item in a giant mud pit for an iconic Challenge relic. The winners of each heat would proceed to Phase 2. In the second round, it is CT vs. Nam and Gabby vs. Kam. However, now, the contestants need to hold on to the relic and wrestle it away to defeat their opponent. The winners are CT and Kam. Again, in a sudden twist, TJ announces a death third round where CT and Kam, accompanied by their partners, need to battle it out for the whole shebang. The new Double Agents? Kyle and Kam!

After the house votes, the Compromised Agents are Amber M. and Mechie. Kyle and Kam pick Nany and Josh for elimination. But since it is a guys’ night, Josh and Mechie go head-to-head. They need to crack a puzzle, which directs them to breakable targets on a huge board. After this, they need to roll a huge container, packed with bombs, over the targets. Josh is the winner, and Mechie is eliminated. He decides to stay with Nany as his partner, while Amber M. becomes a Rogue Agent.

