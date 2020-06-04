Last week, after the double-female elimination, we said goodbye to Kailah and Jenna. And this week, the reality show gets even more intense. We have two legends battling it out to ditch their elimination. Well, we will cover all the major bits of the 10th part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 11.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 11 will release on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘You Ain’t Right’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “Bananas, Rogan, and Jenny hatch a plot to blindside Dee, but one emotional player might foil their plans. Josh calls out Swaggy for working with Wes. Two players get heated during the explosive Flagged Down’ challenge.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 11 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 10 Recap:

The first challenge for the week needs each player to hold onto a missile that is hanging high over the water. In this position, they need to answer trivia questions. The one who gets an answer right can give a strike to another player and the latter’s missile drops and jolts a bit. Two strikes mean the contestant is out and if they fall, they are out as well. Wrong answers also get a strike. And the winners for the round are Wes and Dee. It is later also revealed that the winners get $5,000 each. Rogan joins the Tribunal with Wes and Dee.

Once back in the house, Bananas votes himself to be in the elimination round. The Tribunal picks Cory, Swaggy, and Kyle for interrogation although we already know that Wes wants to go in himself. In the purgatory elimination, Wes and Bananas are pitted against each other. TJ says: “My entire Challenge career, I’ve been waiting for the stars to align, for you guys to face off. And now it is here. You guys are both the best players to ever play this game. And now you’re facing off, winner takes all. F— yeah. This is gonna be sick!”

The elimination challenge is called Charge the Wall. The players are required to retrieve three batteries that are hidden somewhere in a massive wall. After getting the batteries, he needs to power the lights. Bananas is well ahead in his task and neatly pulls off the win. The two friends then hug and Wes bids a tearful goodbye. THE END!

