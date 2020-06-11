Following an epic elimination round last week, where Wes and Bananas went head-to-head on one of the toughest challenges yet, this week, ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ returned with a completely Dee-focused episode. In another bit of news, MTV has banned Dee from future iterations of the show due to her racial statements on Twitter. She will also not be appearing in the current installment’s reunion episode. But since season 35 had already finished filming before that, we will get to see her in action in the upcoming episode(s). Well, we will cover all the major bits of the 11th part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 12.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 12 will release on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Pictures of You’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “A furious challenger seeks revenge after utter betrayal. When Cory’s daughter refuses to talk to him, it makes him even more motivated to make it to the Finals. Players compete in the grueling ‘Tanks A Lot’ challenge.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 12 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 11 Recap:

The first challenge for the week is called Flag Down — where players are strapped to the front of a moving tank. As the tank moves through an obstacle course, they need to grab flags on the way. The flags are of different colors and each color has varied points. The man and woman with the highest score form the Tribunal and can choose their third member. And the winner for this round is Josh and Melissa. The pair chooses Bananas to join them.

During the nominations, Mattie nominates herself. The Tribunal then decides to interrogate Nany and Bayleigh. In Purgatory, Melissa votes for Bayleigh but Josh and Bananas pick Dee instead. The elimination challenge is called Tunnel Vision. Players are told to stand at one end of a dirt-filled tunnel and they are locked inside. They need to dig their way out through this narrow passage and the one who does it first and rings the bell is the winner. And the winner? Dee! She also gets her second red skull. Well, after being blindsided by the house, it will be interesting to see what Dee brings in to the drama in next week’s episode!

Read More: Where is The Challenge: Total Madness Filmed?