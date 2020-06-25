This week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ features the last round of eliminations before the much-awaited finals. And this time, we have another female eviction. There are three-remaining girls without a red skull — Nany, Melissa, and Bayleigh, and this is their last chance to earn one. So yes, the potential of drama is high — it’s “do or die!” Moreover, the challenges thrown at the players this week are extremely difficult — demanding huge doses of stamina. Well, we will cover all the major bits of the 13th part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 14.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 14 will release on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Your Time Is Gonna Come’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “Aneesa worries that her Red Skull may be in jeopardy when players wonder if she has what it takes to run a Final; Fessy makes a questionable move against his alliance; a nighttime challenge and another double elimination shock.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 14 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 13 Recap:

In ‘Victim of Love’, the challenge of the week is called Bloc’d In. The players are divided into two teams of seven each and each team must work together to free a red car, which is blocked and packed inside multiple surrounding black cars. Of course, the group to finish the task first wins and all the seven members form the Tribunal. In team 1, we have Jenny, Bananas, Nany, Aneesa, Rogan, Cory, and Josh. Team 2 consists of Kyle, Nelson, Melissa, Bayleigh, Fessy, Kaycee, and Dee. And the winner? Team 1.

Since Nany is in the Tribunal, it means that she will go into Purgatory against either Melissa or Bayleigh. The losing team is given the option to give the house vote. During the nominations and after the interrogations, Nany and Melissa are the ones battling it out for the red skull. The task is called Off With Your Heads. Players need to wear jumpsuits, which have five red skulls attached in different spots. The one who is able to detach all the red skulls from the opposite player wins. So who is the winner? Melissa!

