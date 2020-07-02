‘The Challenge’ is eventually nearing its grand finale and with the stakes so high, the remaining contestants are all in jitters. We have three players who are still without the red skulls, Josh, Kyle, and Bayleigh. Moreover, this week, we have two eliminations! Well, we will cover all the major bits of the 14th part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 15.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 15 will release on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Crash Into Me’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “One player engages in sloppy political maneuvering, while another takes a shocking gamble to save a friend; competitors must fight for survival in the elimination game Hall Brawl.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 15 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 14 Recap:

Some of the contestants are in their bed sleeping while others are eating, working out on a treadmill, or getting ready for the night. But the, it’s 1 a.m. and the bunker sirens go off. We have a midnight challenge, after a long time. TJ says that the game will be played as individuals — where participants need to carry as much heavy debris as they can from a huge pile and they dump it on the opponent’s drum. Once the time is over, TJ will ring an alarm, and the players will be given five minutes to run back to their respective drums and pick them up. The man and woman managing to hold the drums for the maximum time are the winners and will form two-thirds of the tribunal. The winners? Fessy and Jenny! The duo picks Josh as the third member of the tribunal.

During nominations, Kyle and Bayleigh get the house votes. The tribunal interrogates Rogan and Nelson and then, Aneesa and Melissa. In the purgatory round, the tribunal chooses Aneesa to go against Bayleigh. Josh had already nominated himself earlier. So, Josh goes against Kyle. And the winners? Bayleigh and Kyle. So, Aneesa and Josh need to pack their bags. But wait, There is also a twist. Not all of the remaining players are going to run for the finale. There will be further elimination. Stay tuned!

Read More: Where is The Challenge: Total Madness Filmed?