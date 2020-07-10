‘The Challenge’ is finally winding up with its explosive 35th outing. Yes, we had the pre-finale this week and we cannot explain how intense it was. Confirming everyone’s worst fears, there is again another double elimination. And since everyone left in the game has a red skull, the competition gets extremely challenging! Johnny and Kyle discuss how the final tribunal will have to make a momentous decision. Cory is dreaming of becoming the winner. Well, we will cover all the major bits of the 15th part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next and final week.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 16 will release on July 15, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST and 7 p.m CST. The finale is titled ‘It’s the End of the World As We Know It’. MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “After a season of grueling challenges and brutal eliminations, the nine finalists compete for their share of the $1 million prize.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 16 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app. For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 15 Recap:

As the siren goes off in the bunker, the remaining players head out and see TJ waiting for them, who makes an announcement — there is going to be another double elimination. In the week’s challenge called Crash Course, players need to drive a car and hit stacks of barrels, which are holding other players on the top. The man and woman toppling the maximum barrels win the task. Johnny Bananas and Kaycee are declared as the winners in this round and they decide to take Kyle as the third member of the tribunal.

Rogan nominates himself for elimination. For the female contestant, Jenny and Dee vote for each other, while Melissa chooses Bayleigh and Bay supports Melissa with the same vote. Fessy votes Dee, while Cory and Nelson pick Jenny. Rogan also votes for Jenny and she is the one going into purgatory. The tribunal interrogates Dee, Bayleigh, Nelson, and Cory. The tribunal picks Nelson and Dee. The purgatory challenge is Hall Brawl. Between the girls. Jenny bags the win, sending Dee home. Rogan and Nelson are next. While Nelson delivers a superb performance, it is Rogan who is the final winner. TJ bids his farewell to the losers while asking the rest of the players to pack their bags for the grand finale!

