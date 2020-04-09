The 35th season of The Challenge is called Total Madness for a reason. The gameplay features several new twists. While some of the contestants have adapted to the changes with ease, others are finding it hard to follow the rules. Last week, Asaf Goren, having failed in the trapeze challenge, had to bid an early farewell. There was also this huge reveal from TJ — in order to make it to the finale, one has to enter the elimination round and then win it.

Well, after being thrust into completely new territory, the contestants are left reeling. And this week, we witnessed several other tweaks in the format and someone again had to go home. So, who was it? We will come to that in our recap section. However, if you are already done watching the second episode, it is time to gear up for the next week. Read on to know everything about The Challenge: Total Madness episode 3.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 3 is titled “A Hard Jay’s Night”. It will release on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ PST and 7 p.m CST.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 3 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that The Challenge: Total Madness is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 2 Recap:

In the second challenge of the season, the participants are divided into teams of three. Each group needs to move 15 military crates for above one mile. The top three teams with the highest scores go to the second round where they enter a helicopter and are required to bomb a target after nine attempts. The winning team forms the Tribunal and can choose who will go into Purgatory.

The teams that enter round two are Jordan, Jenny, and Wes; Fessy, Kyle, and Melissa; and Swaggy C, Dee, and Cory. Bagging the final win is the trio of Swaggy C, Dee, and Cory.

Well, straight ahead to the Purgatory Elimination round and TJ delivers another shocker. The Tribunal can not only nominate contestants for elimination, but they can also enter themselves if they want a red skull brand. Well, Dee votes for Jenny to go against Jenn. The Elimination Challenge is called Flip the Switch where the two contestants must flip ten barrels over a line.

And the winner between Jenn and Jenny is the latter (of course!). It’s a no brainer. We have all seen how Jenn has performed this season. And we bet if Dee had nominated herself, she would have easily bagged the win as well. Moreover, she would also have earned the skull brand. But alas! Choices! What can we say?

