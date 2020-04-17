‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ aired yet another unpredictable episode this week. It followed the contestants as they geared up for the third elimination of the season. And neither the participants nor we were prepared for such a twist of fate. In an unexpected turn of events, a newbie rookie ended up sending home one of the most experienced veterans from ‘The Challenge’ history. Well, we will cover that in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 4.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 4 is titled ‘Karma Chameleon’. It will release on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ PST and 7 p.m CST.

Its official synopsis gives you an idea of what to expect from the episode: “Bear seeks to prove that no one can extinguish the fire that he has burning for Kailah; Ashley and Mattie get into a heated argument; the players compete in the freezing Cold War challenge, which proves too chilling for one person.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 4 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 3 Recap:

Dee has set her eyes on the ‘rookie with a red skull’, Jay. She has witnessed his talent and moreover, she wants to make Rogan jealous. So Dee starts flirting with Jay but the latter does not want to get into the mess between the two. Next up is the solo challenge of the week. T.J. explains the task — each player gets a coded message board and two decoding stations are seated above a hill. The players need to collect the keys from the stations, run back, and decode the puzzle. The first two to crack the code can proceed to the detonator, brow up two massive trucks, and land in the Tribunal. The winners in this round are CT and Bayleigh.

CT and Bayleigh choose Swaggy as the third member of the Tribunal. At the Purgatory elimination, Jay and CT are the final ones to go against each other. The task involves the competitors barricading the opponent’s concrete bunker. The two exchange places and then try to break into the respective bunkers. The one who does it first wins. And well, as fate could have it and surpassing everyone’s expectations, Jay beats CT! Jay gets his second skull and proves once again that he is here to stay.

