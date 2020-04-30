Last week, in ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ elimination round, we said goodbye to Ashley Mitchell after she lost against Dee Nguyen. And this time, it is a guys’ elimination week! The promos making rounds before the episode teased the boys having to detonate a bomb during one of the toughest challenges ever! Well, we will cover all the major bits of episode 5 in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 6.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 6 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 6 will release on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 6 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 5 Recap:

T.J. gives a bit of insight into the upcoming challenge by stating that it’s “gonna be sick.” The players are divided into teams of four and they must work in sync to detonate a bomb. What the task entails is, one player needs to sit in a car that’s driven on the side and take note of math equations, embedded on shipping containers they pass by. S/he then communicates the same to the second player via radio. The latter solves the equation and gives the answer to player 3. Player 3 solves a puzzle and gives the relevant colored rods to the fourth player, who attempts to detonate the bomb. The team who does this first makes it directly to the Tribunal of Four.

The winners are team 4, comprising Kaycee, Swaggy C, Josh, and Jenny. Everyone votes for Jay and he ends up in the elimination challenge, and then, the Tribunal chooses Rogan to go against him. Called Fireball, the task needs the players to score a goal in the center of a ring, with the other opponent acting as the defense. The one who scores three goals first with his ball (which is on fire) wins. However, the episode ends on a major cliffhanger. Jay is badly hurt and the game needs to be stopped in the middle. It is assumed that he might have suffered a broken arm. It is yet to be seen if he can stay in the contest or has to call it quits. Our only option is to wait until the next week to find out. Stay tuned!

