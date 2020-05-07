Last week, ‘The Challenge’ left off on a major cliffhanger. During Jay and Rogan’s elimination task, Jay got badly injured and the episode ended right there. But this week, when the show made a comeback with episode 6, we now finally have an answer to what happened and who went home. Well, we will cover all the major bits of the sixth part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 7.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 7 will release on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go?’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “Tori believes that she is ready to earn her red skull; Nany’s budding crush on one player causes tension in her friendship with Aneesa; two players face off in the dust-to-dust elimination.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 7 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 6 Recap:

The episode starts off with Jay on the ground after being tackled by Rogan. However, medics say that he has no major injury and can continue. So Jay decides to go back to the arena immediately. However, in the midst of the performance, Jay is seen to be a bit confused — forgetting bits of the rules as he struggles on. The producers call in the medic to check him again. And it is revealed that he might have a brain concussion and so he is medically disqualified for the season. But T.J. says he’s “positive” we’ll see Jay again. Finally, Rogan is given the Red Skull. Again, this is surprising, considering the fact that Rogan technically didn’t win the round.

The challenge for this week requires the players, paired up in teams of two, to retrieve puzzle pieces stuck on walls via magnets while staying in a moving truck. Once they get all the pieces, they need to climb atop the truck and crack the puzzle. Jordan and Nany win the round and make it to The Tribunal. Nany chooses Jenna as the third member. However, this episode does not feature an elimination round since we already got to witness one at the beginning. Well, we will have to wait until next week to find out which two players go into the eviction round and who finally has to say goodbye.

Read More: Where is The Challenge: Total Madness Filmed?