The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 8 will release on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Live and Let Die’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “Players must cope with toxic chemicals in the mind-bending Decontamination challenge; Wes and Bananas plot their biggest game move yet, but it may mean outing their secret alliance; a double elimination sends shockwaves.”

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 7 Recap:

Leaving the relationship dynamics aside, let’s start our recap with the nominations for the week. Tori nominates herself and during Purgatory, Jenna follows suit and announces that she wants to go against Tori. Previously, Jenna had spoken to Zach, who had accused her of cheating and also threatened to break up if she did not return home. But Jenna decides to stick up for herself. In the elimination challenge, the players must pick up bricks, carry them along a ramp, and then smash them through a grate. The debris falls inside a wheelbarrow and the contestants must fill up a bin with the waste. The one who completes the task first is the winner.

While Jenna is known for her endurance levels, Tori has all the support. Tori decides to carry a batch of bricks and smash them all at once. But Jenna goes slow. Her strategy is to carry and break one brick at a time. In the beginning, Jenna seems to do pretty well. She breaks the bricks pretty fast and secures an early lead. Finally, Jenna is able to push the final batch of debris and she finishes the task before Tori. Tori gracefully accepts her loss but Jordan is devastated with her leaving the show. Tori and Jenna hug before saying goodbye and the latter wins her much-deserved red skull.

