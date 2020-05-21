Last week on ‘The Challenge’ we said our farewells to Tori. In this week’s episode though, we get a massive twist. There are two eliminations! And a pair of strong guy contenders say their final goodbyes. Moreover, two of the boys also earn their red skulls. Well, we will cover all the major bits of the eighth part in our recap section. But before that, let’s get ready for the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ episode 9.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Episode 9 will release on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, on MTV, at 8 p.m. EST/ PST and 7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Backstabber’.

MTV describes the upcoming episode as follows: “Players drop into the sewers during the unique “Tunnel Rats” challenge. When Dee contemplates a risky power play, it raises questions whether or not she can be trusted.”

Where to Watch The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 9 Online?

If you are a cable subscriber, you will know that ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ is aired every week on Wednesday evenings on MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. Otherwise, with your cable provider login details, you can also catch the episodes on the MTV official website and app.

For cord-cutters, there are several cable-free streaming options, all of which having a free trial period of usually seven days. Some of these services are AT&T Now and Sling TV. Moreover, you can buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

The Challenge: Total Madness Episode 8 Recap:

The first round in ‘The Challenge’ episode 8 is played as individuals. Each contestant must run through a room filled with foam and then recap the lights that they had seen, which had been flashed in sequential order. Once they do this, they again need to enter the room and put the colored disks, in the right order, on a pole. The girl and guy to do this first form the Tribunal. And the winners for the round are Mattie and Wes. They choose Bananas to be their third partner.

It’s double elimination, so we will have four contenders, who are Jordan, Fessy, Nelson, and Bear. In Purgatory, the challenge is pole wrestle. The first face-off is between Jordan and Fessy. The players need to hold on to the same pole and attempt at pulling it away from the other. The one who wins twice wins the entire round. Finally, we have the winners — Fessy and Nelson! So, they have red skulls, alongside Rogan, Jenna, Jenny, and Dee. They are all going to the finals.

Although Jordan and Bear are asked to pack their bags and say their farewells, we really must admire the former’s efforts in this round. He already had a shoulder injury and still decides to go ahead. Even after the first round, when he is being checked by the medics, he goes back early to continue in the contest!

