‘The Chase’ is an American television game show eponymous to the British program hosted by Bradley Walsh. The subsequent American version premiered in 2013 with Brooke Burns as the host and Mark Labbett in the role of “chaser.” The show introduces a quiz competition where contestants compete against the chaser: a know-it-all quiz freak. The players must always be ahead of the chaser, after which they are whisked into the final round.

The last round witnesses the players assemble into a team competing to take home the money scored in the previous round. The show received favorable reviews, and the American version was additionally lauded for its small quirks that deviated from the British version. It had a good viewing pace and was nominated for an Emmy Award. With its skyrocketing popularity and remarkable critical reception, it was bound to revive. A new primetime version is set to return to the screen, and here’s what we know about it.

The Chase Season 1 Release Date

‘The Chase’ Season 1 premieres on January 7, 2021, at 9/8c on ABC. The show follows a weekly release-pattern with new episodes coming out every Thursday. Every episode has a runtime of 60 minutes.

The Chase Season 1: Host and Judges

Sara Heines is the host of ‘The Chase.’ She is best known for her appearance on ABC daytime talk shows ‘The View’ and ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’. James Holzhauer (also a contestant on the GSN version), Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter: former champions of the American television game show ‘Jeopardy!’ are the chasers of the ABC revival version. The casting is done through an online platform, and it is mandatory for the players to be American citizens.

What is The Chase About?

‘The Chase’ is about three contestants getting their wits together in a quiz competition to bag cash prizes. The only trial is the chaser’s presence, a ruthless quiz genius who is out to crush the other contestants. The players are pitted against the chaser as they answer as many questions as possible. The first round, called the Cash Builder, allows 60 seconds to every player for the same. The players aim to trump the chaser’s score on the gameboard to earn cash prizes, which are then collected in a prize fund.

On beating the chaser’s score, the players advance to the last round called the Final Chase, where they assemble into a team. Another round of quiz competition is initiated, and the team plays to win the money accumulated in the prize fund. The money is eventually distributed in equal shares. A maximum limit of 166 questions from a stretch of different topics can be asked as the final number depends upon the contestants’ capacity and speed of answering.

Are you stronger, smarter, and faster than our trivia titans? Find out Thursday during the series premiere of #TheChase! pic.twitter.com/0ndPWCKPTW — The Chase (@thechaseabc) January 5, 2021

