How will it all end? Yes, here is our reminder — ‘The Chi’ Season 3 is wrapping up next week! And with its conclusion, we expect closure — we want all the loose storylines to have a befitting end. There’s Kiesha’s trauma, and then, Emmett’s emotional condition after all the things that went down with Tiff. Or maybe, the finale will set the stage for a season 4? What say? Well, if you are done with the penultimate episode, you must be wondering about what goes down in the final part, i.e ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 10? Well, we are here to help you with that.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 10 will release on August 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘A Couple, Two, Three’. Showtime has released an official synopsis of what the next part holds in store for fans. It reads as follows: “Ronnie finds absolution; Emmett and Tiff take a step toward their future; Trig plays his final card against Douda; life events mature Kevin, Jake, and Papa.” For some more insights, you can also watch its official preview clip here.

Where to Watch The Chi Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 10 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and on the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. The show is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 9 Recap:

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 9 is titled ‘Lackin’. The episode begins with Ronnie conversing with Tracy after church. Tracy tells how she would love to take him to see his granddaughter. Ronnie says that he is planning to move to Springfield the next day. He has friends there and also chances for a new job. The pair walks together while talking, to scatter Ethel’s ashes. Tracy tries to convince Ronnie by saying that he does not need to change places to start afresh. He says that he is finally at peace and empties Ethel’s ashes into a brook.

The following day, Tracy takes Ronnie to meet Jason’s daughter. Ronnie gives the girl the cash he had received from Douda. Tracy asks him to accompany her to the opening of Smokey’s. He accepts and is just walking away with Tracy when a guy appears behind him — and shoots him twice, once in the shoulder and once in the head. While firing, the shooter says: “That’s for Coogie, motherf–ker.” Ronnie bleeds out on the pavement.

Kiesha is trying to embrace her new life after the traumatic ordeal with Omari. And then, things get worse when she learns that she is pregnant. Emmett teams up with his friends and family to ready Smokey’s for its grand opening. On the other hand, Jake breaks into Douda’s safe with Roselyn’s help. Here, he finds a file that contains vital info about Camille Hallaway’s campaign.

