Lena Waithe’s critically acclaimed drama series ‘The Chi’ is currently in its third season and is packing a punch by asking all the relevant questions and addressing the events that need to see the light. In the latest episode, we finally learn the fate of Birgundi Baker’s character, Kiesha Williams. Although Kevin’s sister is alive, she is far from fine as her abductor is a horrible man. Jada nearly gets a panic attack when Tomas reveals a heartbreaking truth about his past. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 6? Well, we are here to help you with that.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 6 will release on July 26, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Woo Woo Woo.’ In the episode, we can expect everyone to come out with different ideas to cheer Kevin, who might not want to celebrate his birthday in the absence of his sister, Kiesha. Ronnie might take his granda Ethel on a trip down memory lane. Emmett and Tiff might head out to grab some cannabis. Douda’s past might come knocking at his door, thus, dampening the progress of the campaign. You can check out the promo right here!

Where to Watch The Chi Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 6 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and on the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. THE SHOW is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 5 Recap:

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘Terror Town.’

In the episode, we finally learn that Kiesha is alive. However, she is trapped in a dim-lit basement where she is force-fed cereals, told to wear a tracksuit by her abductor, Omari, who keeps round the clock watch on Kiesha, bathes her and even watches the teen when she uses the bathroom. Yes, pretty horrifying! When the South Side suffers a blackout, Kiesha uses the opportunity to break free from the hellhole. Just as she manages to get out of the main door and see the light, her abductor appears on the doorway and drags her inside. However, Kiesha lets out a huge cry for help, which is heard by Ronnie who is returning from the nursing home. “Kiesha?” he says, as the episode ends.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ronnie is baptized by Papa’s father. Roselyn and Douda get down to business at the office. Later, Jake and Douda are having a nice time, when Big Mike informs Douda about a guy who has been vandalizing the Perry campaign poster. Douda bashes the guy, as Jake watches from behind and runs straight to Trig, who has been trying to convince Imani to stay. Tomas reveals to Jada that he is a widower but assures her that their love is real. Papa and Maisha have entered into an exclusive relationship, and the two hang out with Kevin, Jemma, and Jake.

