This week’s episode of ‘The Chi’ finally sheds light on Kiesha’s kidnapper. Last week, we had learned that a certain sicko had been holding Kiesha captive in his basement. This very guy places some cash in a jar at Perry’s Pizza as well. But why he decided to kidnap Kiesha is still a secret and this Sunday, we get some deeper insights into his motives. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 7? Well, we are here to help you with that.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 7 will release on August 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘A Stain.’ Next week, we are expecting more twists and turns in the ongoing storyline. While Ronnie receives another tragic bit of news, Emmett tries his best to make his new venture a success and also gets help from his landlord Zeke. On the other hand, the Mayoral race is going to face some new challenges, with Douda being pitted against Camille. Kiesha resigns to her fate but vows to fight while Jemma strikes a chord in Kevin’s heart. You can also check out the promo below:

Where to Watch The Chi Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 7 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and on the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. The show is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 6 Recap:

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 6 is titled ‘Woo Woo Woo.’ In a flashback scene, Kiesha and Kevin get breakfast for his birthday. She even gifts him a scrapbook as a gift and says, “it doesn’t matter how old you get. You’re always gonna be my little brother.” Then the diner’s employees arrive with pancakes and wish Kevin a happy birthday. Currently, a lonely, dejected Kiesha is coloring a picture of pancakes while being handcuffed to a bed. The kidnapper enters and combs her hair while saying that she is a neat and clean girl. Ronnie reaches the sicko’s front door and asks to use the bathroom. The kidnapper reluctantly agrees.

Ronnie tries to locate Kiesha and hears a certain sound from below. The culprit had made the basement soundproof and hence, Ronnie cannot hear her screams. Ronnie pretends that he is confused and leaves the house. The kidnapper is furious with this new turn of events and recalls how his ex had rejected him. On the other hand, Jemma takes Kevin rollerskating. When she tells that she had told his mum about Kiesha’s disappearance, Kevin loses his cool. Dre, Jake, Papa, Maisha, Emmett, Tiffany, and Nina plan a surprise party for Kevin. Kevin receives a call from an unknown number and it is revealed before the audience that it was Kiesha on the other end who had just wanted to hear her brother’s voice.

