Following weeks of being cooped up inside the kidnapper’s basement, Keisha finally tastes freedom in this week’s episode of ‘The Chi’. However, after such a torturous ordeal, Keisha does not escape unscathed. There are scars that need to heal. We will get to the details later in our recap section. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 8? Well, we are here to help you with that.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 8 will release on August 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Frunchroom.’ Showtime has released an official synopsis of what the next part holds in store for fans. It reads as follows: “Kiesha remains trapped in her own personal nightmare while Kevin, Nina, and Dre worry about the future; Ronnie hopes to be absolved of his past transgressions.” For some more insights, you can also watch its official preview clip below:

Where to Watch The Chi Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 8 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and on the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. The show is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Chi Season 3 Episode 7 Recap:

‘The Chi’ season 3 episode 7 is titled ‘A Stain.’ Ronnie follows a hunch and after getting inspired by Jada to get sober and refusing a stable job offer, he sets off to locate Keisha. A woman tips Ronnie that her neighbor named Omari does not have a wife. Ronnie takes a rod and enters Omari’s house and calls Keisha’s name. She responds and as Ronnie is about to set her free, the kidnapper arrives. He pins down Ronnie but Keisha snatches the bar and beats up Omari. She later leaves in an ambulance. Dre, Nina, and Kevin set off to visit Keisha at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dom and Emmett meet up with Sonny’s property manager Zeke. They want to evict the house’s long-time owner so that they can take over his business. Zeke later reaches out to Emmett for a $7,000 catering gig for Marcus’ mayoral party. On the other hand, Jemma asks Kevin to meet her in her house. He agrees. But in the midst of the hookup, Jemma’s dad Marcus enters and asks him to meet him in the study.

That same day, Marcus attends a party with mayoral candidates Camille Hallaway and Otis “Douda” Perry. He chooses to make a huge donation for Douda’s campaign since he can see a similarity between him and the sly businessman. This enrages Camille who vows to fight back. A pizza parlor owner confides in Jake that he blames Reggie’s behavior for the death of his elder brother.

Read More: Shows Like The Chi