ABC’s ‘The Conners’ has always managed to address real-life issues, faced by regular Americans. And when the channel’s Fall 2020 line-up kicked off with the comedy’s third iteration, we could not help but relate to the woes of the fam. From the onset, the Conners have always been dealing with everyday struggles. But this time, in the premiere episode, they are seen tackling the COVID-19 crisis, which has multiplied their troubles. We will come to the details of the first part later in our short recap. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘The Conners’ Season 3 Episode 2 is slated to be released on October 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic’. It sees Mary frustrated and totally upset since Halloween is canceled by the city due to the pandemic. As a result, Darlene and Becky team up with Jackie and the rest of the fam to create an unforgettable experience. On the other hand, Mark gets into an argument with a kid at school who does not believe in wearing a mask.

Where Can You Stream The Conners Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Conners’ is an ABC show, so you can watch it with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the ABC site, or ABC app, and stream the episodes, the next day after their tv premiere. Cord cutters can opt for watching the show on DirecTV or YouTube TV. Hulu subscribers can watch it live on Hulu with Live TV, or stream it on Hulu when the episodes become available. Amazon Prime subscribers can purchase and stream the episodes.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 1 Recap:

The first episode is called ‘Keep On Truckin’ Six Feet Apart’. The Conners are seen trying their best to adjust to the new normal, enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark strictly monitors the safety measures within the household while Jackie keeps the Lunch Box afloat. Jackie takes on take-home orders and goes to deliver them herself. However, she finds it difficult to pay Becky. On the other hand, Emilio is still on the run from the ICE and is working in secret in the eatery, improving the quality of its food.

Dan’s neighbor who is employed as a process server serves the former an eviction notice. Dan now has only five days to leave the house. Jackie finds out that Dan has fired his entire crew and is doing drywall jobs on his own. Therefore, his health is at great risk. Darlene and Ben end up losing their ads for the online crime magazine and are almost broke. They consider shutting down their business. Louise asks everyone in the house to pay their rent so that Dan can pay his mortgage. The episode wraps up with Darlene and Becky getting a job at the newly launched Wellman Plastics plant.

