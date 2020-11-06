The third episode of ‘The Conners’ season 3 that dropped this week is called ‘Plastics, Trash Talk & Darlene Antoinette’. The story follows Darlene who starts distancing herself from her co-workers at Wellman Plastics. Her peers begin to believe that she is nothing but an elitist snob. On the other hand, Louise makes up her mind to teach Harris an expensive life lesson. Finally, Jackie gears up to keep the restaurant running at all costs. We will come to the details of the third part later in our short recap. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘The Conners’ Season 3 Episode 4 is slated to be released on November 18, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is titled ‘Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday – but it’s not all cake and candles – when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have. Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends.”

Where Can You Stream The Conners Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Conners’ is an ABC show, so you can watch it with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the ABC site, or ABC app, and stream the episodes, the next day after their tv premiere. Cord cutters can opt for watching the show on DirecTV or YouTube TV. Hulu subscribers can watch it live on Hulu with Live TV, or stream it on Hulu when the episodes become available. Amazon Prime subscribers can purchase and stream the episodes.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 3 Recap:

In the third episode, Becky builds some new connections and forges friendships with some fresh people at Wellman’s. However, Darlene believes that working her is much below than what she deserves. Therefore, she stays isolated from the rest of the employees. On, the other hand, Louise starts bonding with Harris by teaching her guitar. Dan’s poker friends cancel their planned meet-up due to COVID and hence, Louise comes up with an idea of a family poker game instead.

Ben informs everyone that the Lanford Lotus restaurant may shut down. Meanwhile, Jackie thinks of including Thai food on the Lunch Box menu to toughen the competition. Darlene discovers a sketch where she is portrayed as Marie Antoinette. The drawing is taped to the restroom mirror at her workplace. In the midst of the poker game, Louise coerces Harris into making a twenty dollar bet. Harris ends up losing and Louise leaves the room.

When Darlene explains her behavior, her colleagues gloat at her. Louise has been staying with the Conners and informs Dan that she would always want to stay with him. However, she would be keeping her own apartment. Mark has issues with his online classes since he needs a new computer. Darlene understands the importance of her job when she can afford to buy Mark a new laptop. Louise reconciles with Harris while Darlene buries the hatchet with her peers.

