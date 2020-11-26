The fifth episode of ‘The Conners’ Season 3 is called ‘Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery’. The story follows Darlene, whose friendship with one of the managers at Wellman Plastics turns awkward. On the other hand, Louise’s brother decides to impress Jackie with a warm gesture. But his actions result in an uncomfortable situation instead. There is a more detailed recap of the last episode that you can read at the end of this article. First, let us take you through a quick preview of the upcoming episode.

The Conners Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Conners’ Season 3 Episode 6 is slated to be released on December 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on ABC. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Stream The Conners Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

You can simply tune in to ABC on your TV to watch ‘The Conners’ every Wednesday on the aforementioned timeslot. But if you don’t prefer to watch on TV, then you also have the option of watching it later on the ABC website, or as it airs on live-streaming platforms such as DirecTV and YouTube TV. Subscribers can also catch the latest episodes (added online a day later than when they air on TV) on Hulu (free streaming with subscription) and Amazon Prime (available on-demand).

The Conners Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘The Conners’ season 3 episode 6 is titled ‘Protest, Drug Test and One Leaves the Nest’ and the official synopsis as provided by ABC is – “Harris’ job is in jeopardy after joining a protest she strongly believes in, leading to tense discussions within the family. Jackie makes a visit to Wellman Plastics only to realize the company is instituting supervised drug testing, inspiring Becky to lead her own protest.”

The Conners Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the third episode, Darlene develops a close friendship with her immediate boss at her new workplace. Her manager, impressed by her confidence and positive attitude, gives her a quick promotion. We have always known how Darlene is. She knows how to get around the most difficult of situations. However, new mum Becky, finds it difficult to leave behind her baby and leave for work. And when Darlene sees Becky’s woes, she is affected.

Although Emilio is there to take care of little Beverly, Becky wants to spend more time with her daughter. And Darlene has difficulty understanding this. She had started work right after her pregnancy and expects her sister to do the same. This leads to a fight breaking out between the two siblings. In fact, when Darlene invites her manager over for dinner, Mark does a double-take at the stranger, who seems to be his mother’s friend. This action of Mark is expected since he has rarely seen his mum having friends. On the other hand, Becky behaves with complete hostility toward their new guest.

With the tensions at work having reached home, we expect the upcoming episodes to showcase more ugly fights breaking out inside the household.

