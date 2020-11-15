The Crown Season 4 Episode 6 Recap / Ending Explained

In its sixth episode, titled ‘Terra Nullius’, ‘The Crown’ explores the marriage of Charles and Diana. Previously, their story appears to be like a fairy tale wherein Diana prepares to become a princess. But then, she finds out about Camilla, and it becomes clear to her that Charles is never going to let go of his ex. Even the birth of their first child doesn’t bring them any closer. In this episode, we witness the full extent of the ups and downs in their marriage, and the ending paves the path towards the inevitable. If you haven’t caught up with the show yet, head over to Netflix. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Crown Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

While Charles enjoys his parties and gatherings with Camilla remaining a constant presence in his life, the news of Diana’s worsening condition reaches the Queen. But there is no time to pay heed to trifles with the upcoming trip to Australia. In the Land Down Under, sentiments against the royalty are increasing. The new Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, is all about letting go of the country’s ties with the Royal Family. This makes Charles and Diana’s four-week trip to Australia extremely important.

The challenge to win over the hearts of the Australians becomes even more difficult for the couple, who have been drifting away from each other. Trouble begins in the first round of the trip when Diana refuses to leave William while on tour. Her constant push to be near her son not only goes against the royal protocol but also makes Diana look like a troublemaker for the ones in charge of the trip. However, her attention towards her son creates an impeccable public image of her, where she is painted as a good mother.

Diana’s public image puts her in stark contrast to the Queen, who would leave her children for weeks at a time when it came to the royal trips. What looks like a disaster initially, takes a turn for the better when Charles and Diana reconcile. Their conversation begins as an argument where one tries to blame their problems on the other, and eventually, they realize that they are both the same. Both of them suffer from insecurity and want to be appreciated once in a while.

Diana and Charles promise to do that for each other, and their marital bliss soon starts to spill over on the tour. Diana starts to turn heads as the “People’s Princess.” She and Charles take over all the magazine covers and are received by a packed crowd in every event. At first, Charles appreciates the attention that Diana receives and admits that she has a magnetic presence. But this understanding doesn’t last very long.

Did Princess Diana Suffer From an Eating Disorder?

With all the ups and downs in Diana’s life, one of the most concerning things that ‘The Crown’ shows the audience is the eating disorder that she suffers from. In reality, the Princess of Wales did suffer from bulimia, an illness that can have adverse effects on a person’s health. It is marked by heavy binging of food and then purging oneself of it by vomiting. While Diana had been battling the disease for a long time, the public didn’t come to know about it till Andrew Morton’s book, ‘Diana: Her True Story,’ was published in 1992.

By then, the princess had accepted the severity of her condition and had sought professional help to overcome it. There are several reasons for a person to be caught in the grips of bulimia, and Diana confessed that she fell into the disease after she got engaged to Prince Charles. It was not just the pressure of being a member of the Royal Family, but also the fact that her husband-to-be was continuing the relationship with his ex, Camilla Parker-Bowles. As time passed, her condition worsened.

“You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort. It’s like having a pair of arms around you, but it’s temporarily, temporary. Then you’re disgusted at the bloatedness of your stomach, and the(n) you bring it all up again. And it’s a repetitive pattern which is very destructive to yourself,” she said. Darren McGrady, who had served as a chef in the Buckingham Palace at that time, confessed that he had been a bit suspicious of Diana’s eating habits.

During his time at the palace, he wondered, “Why on Earth does she want all this food” but didn’t find it his place to question the royal. The revelation about Diana’s struggle with bulimia only made her more lovable for the public, who found their own vulnerabilities resonating with hers. It also made many people come out about their own struggles with eating disorders and mental health and seek help for themselves.

The Crown Season 4 Episode 6 Ending

Just when it looks like things are going to be good for Charles and Diana, it all starts to fall apart once again. Diana’s popularity completely overshadows Charles, and he doesn’t like it that the limelight has been shifted towards her when it was, really, his show. His insecurity gets the better of him again, which fuels tensions between them, and soon enough, Diana finds herself back to square one. The tour turns out to be a success for the Royal Family, as the mission of winning public favor is accomplished.

However, the royal couple returns home with a new chasm between them. Charles finds his way back to Camilla, while Diana restarts her uphill battle to find her place in the family. Diana decides to talk to the Queen about this situation, but to her heartbreak, she doesn’t find any help there. The Queen wonders if Diana will be able to bend to the life that is laid out in front of her because if she doesn’t, she will surely break.

Read More: The Crown Season 4 Episode 5 Ending, Explained