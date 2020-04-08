‘The Curse of Oak Island‘ provides a heady mix of history and excitement as we follow a team of treasure hunters on the titular Oak Island. Over the seasons, the crew has braved the forces of nature and numerous dead-ends, looking for hidden treasure. Not one to give up, they continue applying their resourcefulness and ingenuity, as it appears to be just out of their reach.

Now, in Season 7, the crew is fascinated by what appears to be a man-made swamp. The members believe that the revelations of the swamp will help them reach the treasure directly. The last episode sees them uncovering some exciting finds. However, it is a race against time for the team now. They might have to suspend the operations and prepare for the harsh winter.

Curious to find out what transpires in the latest episode? We are here to give you a rundown and walk you through when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 Episode 21 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 7 Episode 21 is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 9/8c on the History Channel. The episode is titled “A Leaf of Faith”.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 Episode 21 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 7 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 Episode 20 Recap:

Titled ‘Springing The Trap’, the episode sees the team discover something unusual. It causes Marty Lagina to comment ‘spooky and spookier’. Upon excavating ‘Shaft 8’ in the Money Pit area, precisely ‘Burhole 8’, the team hits upon a bunch of ‘original’ wood.

Carmen Leggae, the blacksmith, comments on how this wood could have been used in the traps in the Money Pit. The team theorizes these intricate pieces of wood might be part of some structure or trap, designed to distract searchers. Elsewhere in the episode, the group makes an even more startling find.

They come across a piece of an iron hinge. It leads the members to believe that this bit of metal might have been used to seal the treasure boxes. The surprise of the find is evident in the voice of the narrator. With winter approaching, the team will have to wrap up their search soon.

However, they remain positive that they are closer to the treasure than ever. It appears that deciphering the mysteries behind Money Pit might help them find this elusive treasure.

Read More: Best Treasure Hunting Movies