The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘Rock, Paper, Serpents’. The Laginas lead an excavation that uncovers more evidence, pointing to the fact that the stone structure in the swamp could be a roadway. On the other hand, a detailed analysis of the serpent mound proves that it can be dated back to the time of the Knight Templars. This means that it may be one of the most important features discovered in North America. So are you done with episode 9 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 10th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 10 is slated to air on January 12, 2021, at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 9 Recap:

In the latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’, the team consisting of Billy Gerhardt, Jack Begley, Gary Drayton, Rick Lagina, and Dr. Spooner investigate the mysterious stone structure in the southeastern corner of the swamp. They are able to get all the necessary permits to start the excavation process. In the first stage, they drain the water out of the southeastern corner of the swamp, which is near to the structure.

However, as they dig deeper, they discover more of the structure and glance upon angled rocks, directing onlookers towards the Money Pit. Gary and Jack use a metal detector and locate a plumb bob near the structure. On the other hand, Gary finds a blue pottery and charcoal. Meanwhile, Doug Crowell comes up with theories about how the serpent mound could be created by members of the Knights Templar. The analysis gains further support when Craig Tester explains that the charcoal dated from the serpent mound structure can be traced back to 1320 to 1440.

