The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘Connecting the Dots’. The episode follows Rick, Marty, and the team who are surprised when they realize the mysterious stone roadway in the swamp may be the direct path towards the Money Pit. So are you done with episode 10 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 11th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 11 is slated to air on January 19, 2021, at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 10 Recap:

In the latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’, the Laginas and their team find several clues that may lead them to the treasure. They discover wood, ox feet, and theorize that the serpent mound might be connected to the swamp. Rick Lagina has believed for ages that the swamp holds several secrets. We do know that for the last several episodes, the team has been trying their best to decode the link between the sea and the swamp and the mysterious roadway.

Is it possible that the roadway was used by seafarers to unload treasure? Or, was it built for some other purpose. Until now, all of the efforts of the team have produced little or no success. Alex Lagina had tried exploring the murky depths of the swamp and still had discovered nothing. And in episode 10, the crew makes a massive breakthrough. As per History’s official synopsis of the episode: “Rick, Marty, and the team are astonished when they realize the mysterious stone roadway in the swamp may be heading directly towards the Money Pit.

