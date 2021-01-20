The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘Rocky Road’. The episode follows Rick, Marty, and the team as they dig further to reveal the secrets behind the serpent mound. On the other hand, the team also tries to uncover the answers, which can be held in the depths of the swamp. So are you done with episode 11 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 12th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 12 is slated to air on January 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 12 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes online. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Digging Their Heels In’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by History Channel: “While searching the spoils excavated from the Money Pit area, Alex Lagina discovers evidence of human activity dating back to 1492.”

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 11 Recap:

The Serpent Mound is one of those discoveries that the Lagina crew had been talking about for all this while. And in the 11th episode, it is revealed that it might just be filled with ‘spoils’ from the Money Pit. Yes, the crew might be one step closer to finding gold on the mysterious island. In fact, Gary even believes that he has found gold. However, it turns out that the object is just something painted in gold! On the other hand, the team continues making excavations in the swamp and trying to dcipher the secrets behind the possible stone structure. They believe that it might be a stone roadway and there is the possibility that it could be connected to the sea. Here is the official synopsis of the episode as outlined by the History Channel: “Digging deeper than ever before, the Laginas and their team find evidence of previously unknown structures in the Money Pit. While in the swamp, Gary strikes gold.”

