The latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is called ‘Digging Their Heels In.’ The episode follows Alex Lagina as he scours through the spoils excavated from the Money Pit area. He finds proof of human activity dating back to 1492. So are you done with episode 12 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 13th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 13 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 13 is slated to air on February 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 13 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site and stream the episodes online. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 12 Recap:

The 12th episode brings in a major breakthrough. The team believes that there might have been human activity on the island. And that too from the 1400s! What happens here is, Alex Lagina finds a human shoe. What could that possibly mean? The official synopsis for the episode goes as follows: “While searching the spoils excavated from the Money Pit area, Alex Lagina discovers evidence of human activity dating back to 1492.” What’s more? Alex even finds a piece of glass. For the crew, this is a riveting piece of news. And the squad is sure that they are one step closer to locating the Money Pit. Again, when they trace a key, the entire gang is flabbergasted. Rick Lagina is sure that they are on the right path to cracking the treasure mystery that has been plaguing researchers, scholars, and historians since the 1790s. But are their beliefs true? We have heard the team making such assertions before! Well, we will have to wait for the next episodes to give us more answers!

