And they are back! Rick, Marty, and the rest of the gang have made a return with the grand season 8 premiere of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ on November 10, 2020. In fact, History has said that the current installation from the series is the biggest outing yet – showcasing more determination, resources, and technology, as the team tries to solve the 224-year old treasure mystery.

In season 7’s finale, we had seen that the group conducts seismic testing, which hints at the possibility of a sunken ship buried in a triangle-shaped swamp. In season 8, the team uses sonic core drilling, strategic dives, and a massive dig to reveal what lies underneath. With a full partnership forged with Tom Nolan, the son of the late, Fred Nolan, Rick, Marty, and Craig Tester can access the land — without any ownership issues.

The ongoing iteration also follows the crew as they conduct extensive metal detecting to scour the surface of the island. The team additionally executes exhaustive archaeological digs in the vicinity of the historic homestead foundations of Daniel McGinnis and Samuel Ball. Moreover, the cofferdam at Smith’s Cove is another site where the treasure hunters undergo a detailed investigation. This locale is famous for hosting manmade structures that go back to 20 years before the discovery of the Money Pit in 1795.

Yes, season 8 finally holds a chance of enabling us to see the ancient mystery yielding some results. For some more insights, let us check out what the second episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 2 is slated to air on November 17, 2020, at 9/8c on the History Channel. The upcoming episode will undoubtedly see the team trying to edge closer to the treasure.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 1 Recap:

The first episode kicks off by explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected countries economically and how the Oak Island crew has suffered the impact. The premiere’s main highlight is when the team almost discovers gold, thanks to their diver Tyler Newton. Newton dives 170 feet underwater and notices a shiny, golden object. But he loses the souvenir when it slips through his fingers and falls into the water again. And owing to lowered visibility, it is not possible for Tyler to look any further.

On the other hand, Gary Drayton uses his new metal detector and locates a new circular formation. He also finds a rigging ax and concludes that men have landed on this site before. What’s more? He even discovers an old gold coin!

Read More: Movies Like National Treasure