In the second episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 that dropped this week, Rick, Marty, and the rest of their squad are finally out of quarantine and ready for action. They come across some hard evidence that hint at the presence of a centuries-old tar kiln. This means that there was a massive industry thriving on the island, way before the discovery of the Money Pit. So are you done with episode 2 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the third episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 3 is slated to air on November 24, 2020, at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 dives further into the secrets behind the old coin uncovered by Gary Drayton. He believes that the souvenir belongs to the 1700s. The Lagina brothers think that the colonialists had stamped something from the coin — which might be of Chinese origins. And it raises many questions — did the Chinese bury treasure on the island? Or was the coin the property of Chinese laborers who worked on the site? We hope the next episode gives us some answers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 2 Recap:

The second episode kicks off with the fellowship attempting to answer if the tunnels from the swamp, Smith’s Cove and LOT, could lead to the Money Pit. On the other hand, the episode also tries to decipher the presence of the tar kiln and its significance in the treasure hunt. Over the last seasons, we have witnessed how the triangular-shaped mark at the bottom of the swamp has been believed to be a ship. The team has additionally discovered several items that they speculate to belong from the ship. The uncovered iron pieces might be related to the ship-shaped anomaly in the swamp. And episode two tries to answer if the tar kiln and the ship are somehow connected to each other.

