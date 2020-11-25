Season 8 of ‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ had started off with the crew discovering an artifact that closely resembles a Chinese coin. Now the question is if the Chinese buried treasure on the island. The third episode takes up the quest from here and follows the Laginas and their team as they attempt to move closer to the rumored gold deposits. So are you done with episode 3 yet? If yes, you must be wondering what can unfold in the future. For some more insights, let us check out what the 4th episode has in store for viewers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 4 is slated to air on December 1, 2020, at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 7 of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 8 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 3 Recap:

Episode 3 follows the Laginas and their crew contemplating what kind of industrial activities had taken place on Oak Island. We already know of the Spanish and French probably having set foot on the site in the 1600s and 1700s. And this season considers the likelihood of the British military and the Chinese’s presence as well. Gary Drayton’s discovery of the mysterious coin has forced the team to think that the Chinese may have landed on the island.

In episode 3, the crew discovers an Ox foot near the Money Pit. Blacksmith Carmel Leggae says that this can be traced back to the British. So our experts begin to formulate other interesting theories: did the English use oxen to carry heavy things on the island. Maybe, they even dropped something into the treasure pit. Are the British tied to the history of this mysterious island. The Laginas speculate that there was rigorous industrial activity on the site.

Drayton and Jack Begley believe that if they can find more of ox foot, it could be linked to the paved wharf and LOT 15. They also consider the possibility of its linkage to the strange anomaly in the swamp. The crew, in addition, plans to dig up the swamp in the future episodes — hoping that its contents will shed more light on the never-ending mysteries of Oak Island.

